“My brother is coming homeeeee” - Harrison Bader's sister shares her delight on Instagram following the outfielder's trade to New York Yankees

New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader was traded to the MLB team from the St. Louis Cardinals. After Major League Baseball took to Instagram to break the news, Harrison's sister Sasha Bader couldn't contain her happiness and excitement.

Harrison was born in Bronxville Village in Eastchester, New York. When he made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, Harrison had to move away from his hometown.

"Harrison Bader is making his @MLB debut." - St. Louis Cardinals

Now that he is back in New York, Harrison's sister Sasha is over the moon.

Sasha reposted the MLB's IG post and wrote:

“My brother is coming homeeeee."

Sasha uploaded an IG story refering to Harrison's trade to Yankees.

Being away from family is one of the challenges of playing for MLB that no one discusses. The separation from her brother Harrison during his college days in Florida through his time with the St. Louis Cardinals must have also been difficult for Sasha.

Harrison has been a fan of the New York Yankees since childhood. After his trade to the MLB team, Harrison said:

"To be a part of this history obviously means a lot."

Here's what Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had to say about Harrison's trade to the Yankees:

"Harrison Bader is one of the elite center-field defenders in the game. He provides a lot of lanes for us and our manager when he’s healthy. Certainly, we did a deep dive into his medicals, and there’s a lot of optimism and belief that sometime in September we’ll be able to unpack that present and deploy him.”

"Here's your first look at Harrison in pinstripes!" - Cut4

MLB fans cannot wait to see Harrison play in a Yankees uniform.

Sister of Harrison Bader posted photo of her pet in Yankees cap

Sasha Bader poses with her brother, one of the newest Yankees, Harrison Bader.

Sasha Bader, Harrison Bader's sister, took her happiness to a new level. She made her pet dog wear a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Sasha's Dog in NY Yankees cap.

It was a lovely gesture to subtly flaunt that the Baders have now transitioned from team Cardinals to team Yankees.

Harrison arrived at the New York Yankees clubhouse on August 3 and is expected to be in action in September.

All the best, Harrison, for your tenure with the Bronx Bombers!

