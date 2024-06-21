"My children and a good pair of headphones + snacks" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia lists her travel essentials

When it comes to traveling, everyone has their own list of must-have items and people they like to travel with. For Katia Lindor, wife of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, the essentials are pretty straightforward.

On Thursday night, Katia took to her Instagram for a Q&A session with her followers. One of the followers asked her: "What’s the one thing that she can’t travel without? to which Katia replied:

“My children (for now), good pair of headphones + snacks.”

Katia Lindor reveals her essentials in her Q&A session on Instagram (@katia.lindor/)

In another story, a follower said that they liked the new podcast episode and asked if Katia was considering her daughters being homeschooled, to which she answered:

“Thank you, I think so...I still don't know for sure, but it is an option that we have discussed and that will be evaluated when choosing the educational method for our daughters. P.S. Mommy is the tough one,” she wrote. [Translated]

Katia wrote about her daughter's potential educational methods @katia.lindor/Instagram

Katia and Francisco Lindor dated for almost two years before tying the knot on December 19, 2021. The couple share two daughters: Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe.

During the recently concluded London Series, Katia was present in the stands to cheer Lindor. Besides being a supportive partner and proud mother, she also hosts her own podcast, “The Un-a-Parent.” There, she talks about the truth of parenting and tries to connect with her followers.

Screenshot from an episode of the "Un a Parent" podcast

Katia Lindor “proud” of her husband’s performance

Katia Lindor celebrated Francisco Lindor's impressive performance at Citi Field on May 31. The New York Mets shortstop had a stellar night against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Queens.

Katia reposted a picture on her Instagram story which was originally posted by MLB and captioned it:

“Proud,” she wrote.

Katia celebrated Francisco's performance on Instagram (@katia.lindor).

Francisco Lindor went 4-4 and hit a home run with an RBI single that helped his team win over the Diamondbacks by 3-2.

The four-time All-Star is currently hitting .238 and has 37 RBIs. He has hit 12 home runs and has an OPS of .730 this season.