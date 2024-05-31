"Proud" - Katia Lindor celebrates husband Francisco Lindor's four-hit night at Citi Field

The fortunes of Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor have largely mirrored that of his team this season. As such, Lindor's big night at the plate on Thursday gave him all the more reason to celebrate.

The Puerto Rican went 4-for-4, recording a home run and an RBI single in his team's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks in Queens. In recognition of his big night, Lindor's wife, Katia, cheered on her husband on Instagram.

In a story posted to her personal Instagram page, Katia Lindor re-shared MLB's story that featured her husband. Captioning the post "proud," the shortstop's wife expressed joy for her husband who has otherwise had a rather underwhelming season.

A four-time All-Star during his days with the Cleveland Indians, Lindor inked a massive ten-year deal worth $341 million with the Mets before the 2021 season. However, since joining the Mets, he has not been able to replicate the success he found in Cleveland. Since 2021, Lindor has hit just .250/.328/.441 compared to his .285/.386/.488 slash line for six seasons in Cleveland.

Despite having the largest payroll in MLB, the New York Mets continue to struggle. Billionaire owner Steve Cohen's club ranks 22nd out of 30 teams in batting average and 20th in runs scored. With a record of 23-33, it sits 15.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in their division, the NL East.

"After calling a team meeting, Francisco Lindor put the Mets on his back yesterday going 4-for-4 with a HR! #MLBCentral #LGM" - MLB Network

Regarded as a leader in the clubhouse, Lindor called a players meeting before his big night against the D-Backs. Various questions about the Mets' clubhouse have emerged lately, especially after pitcher Jorge Lopez reportedly called the team "the worst in MLB."

Katia remains Francisco Lindor's biggest fan

After welcoming a daughter in 2020, Francisco and Katia Lindor tied the knot in 2021, after his first season with the Mets. A regular fixture at Mets games, Lindor stresses the importance of his relationship with Katia.

"I ask questions. I try to understand, and my wife has taught me to listen to her. "With Katia, I have learned to try to communicate a little better," he told PEOPLE in March.

Francisco Lindor is a natural leader and can be expected to play a big role for the rest of the year, whatever the outcome of the Mets season might be.

