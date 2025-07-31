  • home icon
"My Clark Kent era" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne looks back with love on her geeky her LSU days

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:11 GMT
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-LSU v UCLA - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne looks back with love on her geeky her LSU days - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, who announced her retirement from gymnastics in April, revisited her stint with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.

The LSU Tigers shared throwback pictures from earlier this year featuring Olivia Dunne in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"It was time for admin to clear the camera roll," the post was captioned.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne shared the post in her Instagram story, with one of them featuring the former LSU gymnast in big glasses. Dunne referenced her look to Clark Kent, the renowned comic book character Superman's alter ego.

"Tbt to my Clark Kent era," Dunne captioned her story.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In another story, Olivia Dunne shared the picture featuring her former Tigers teammates Kylie Coen and Haleigh Bryant. Dunne captioned the story with laughing emojis.

Like Dunne, Bryant also retired from gymnastics, making the announcement in an Instagram post in April. However, while Dunne is exploring other avenues outside gymnastics, Bryant remains connected to LSU as she became the assistant coach of the Tigers.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares adorable picture of Roux

Following her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, Olivia Dunne featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She also walked the ramp for the renowned magazine's runway show in June.

Dunne and Paul Skenes share a dog, Roux, and the former LSU athlete shared an adorable picture of their dog in her Instagram story on Wednesday. In the picture, Roux wore a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hat.

"Daughter like mother," Dunne captioned the story.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

The Sports Illustrated model stole the spotlight at the runway show after performing a jaw-dropping split.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
