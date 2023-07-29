Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, wowed followers with a recent Instagram post in which she embraced the iconic Barbie trend.

Chelsea's uncanny resemblance to the beloved doll was obvious, as she displayed her flowing blonde hair and wore a stunning white tennis-style dress.

Fans showered her with admiration, comparing her to Barbie due to her striking resemblance and praising her for undergoing such a beautiful transformation:

"My daughter said you are a real barbie"

"Legit Barbie to the max"

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Post

The 'Barbie' movie's recent release in theaters inspired Chelsea (and many others) to embrace the timeless doll's charm, and she effortlessly pulled off the iconic look.

Chelsea's participation in the trend added a touch of fun and glamor to the sports world, and it's clear that fans were smitten with her Barbie appearance.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's relationship

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman

Freddie Freeman, a highly skilled first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has undoubtedly established himself as a notable figure in the baseball world. He has also successfully created a wonderful family with his wife, Chelsea (née Goff) Freeman.

Their paths initially crossed while both were residing and working in the Atlanta area during Freeman's second season with the Atlanta Braves. Their romance developed, and on November 22, 2014, they got married at the opulent St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami.

They started their journey as a married couple by leaving on their honeymoon to Australia. On September 16, 2016, Charlie Freeman, their son, was born in Atlanta.

But after Charlie's birth, the couple ran into problems trying to expand their family and after struggling to conceive, Chelsea and Freddie turned to surrogacy. The Freemans currently have three sons. Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman joined the family in 2020 and 2021, respectively.