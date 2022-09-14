"He's flying through the minors" "Can't wait for him, Volpe and Peraza to all shine in the majors" - New York Yankees fans elated following the news of prospect Jasson Dominguez getting a promotion to Double-A

The New York Yankees organization announced this afternoon that top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez will be promoted to Double-A Somerset. Dominguez is ranked as the Yankees #2 overall prospect and the #42 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

Dominguez has been on a tear at the Single-A level, posting a .847 OPS with 15 home runs and 36 stolen bases in 115 games.

"Jasson Dominguez has been promoted to Double-A @SOMPatriots, the team announces." - Eli Fishman

At just 19 years of age, this is great news for any Yankees fan as he seems to be adjusting to professional baseball rather quickly. The single-A season has concluded, and getting some at-bats at the double-A level to end the season is a huge bonus for his development.

Blackhawk770 @blackhawk770 @elijfishman @SOMPatriots No matter how he does, this is great experience for him going into the off-season. He can see what he'll need to work on for next year. @elijfishman @SOMPatriots No matter how he does, this is great experience for him going into the off-season. He can see what he'll need to work on for next year.

At this rate, Dominguez could be knocking on the door for a callup to the big leagues.

uq @hpdelf @elijfishman @SOMPatriots he’ll be in mlb by next year at this rate @elijfishman @SOMPatriots he’ll be in mlb by next year at this rate

Dominguez is flying through the minor league systems at the age of 19. It took just 172 games to earn a promotion to double-A.

The callup had one fan extremely excited.

The New York Yankees' future looks bright with many prospects in the minor leagues who have the potential to be on the MLB roster in the upcoming seasons. These include Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez, who are all in the MLB top 100 prospect rankings.

For any player advancing to a higher level of competition, it is critical to make adjustments, and it will be exciting to see how Dominguez handles the his new environment.

Glenn @Glenn74501171 @elijfishman @SOMPatriots Can’t wait too see what adjustments he will make to better pitching @elijfishman @SOMPatriots Can’t wait too see what adjustments he will make to better pitching

This is extremely encouraging news for the New York Yankees and fans as Jasson Dominguez continues to excel and improve with each season in the minor leagues.

New York Yankees Player Profile: Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez rounds the bases during this year's SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

Jasson Dominguez signed with the Yankees as an amateur free-agent out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2019, for $5.1 million. Dominguez has all the tools necessary for the center field position: speed, power, and a strong arm in the outfield.

The switch-hitter made his professional debut in 2021 in low-single-A. The 2021 season proved to be an adjustment period for the top prospect as he posted a .731 OPS in 57 games, though he did show many signs of his potential.

In 2022, his development has been impressive to see as he has improved on his OPS, batting average, and stolen bases in the Florida State League.

His potential still seems to be largely untapped. Seeing what kind of improvements he can make for next season will be exciting to watch unfold. He may very well end up on the Yankees roster sooner rather than later.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt