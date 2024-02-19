"My faith, my family come first" - Angels 3B Anthony Rendon says baseball has never been a top priority despite being on a $245,000,000 deal

Anthony Rendon has become one of the most polarizing players in the MLB over the past few seasons. The former All-Star and World Series champion went from one of the best third basemen in the MLB to a shell of himself with the Los Angeles Angels.

After signing a seven-year, $245,000,000 contract prior to the 2020 season, Anthony Rendon became one of the biggest free agent signings in Los Angeles Angels history. In four years with the Angels, Rendon has only appeared in 200 games for the club, causing many fans to grow frustrated with the two-time Silver Slugger.

"Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him: "It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving." @BallySportWest" - @MLBONFOX

Well, if he was looking to win over the hearts and minds of Angels fans, his latest interview will not help. The polarizing third baseman told reporters that baseball has never been a priority for him and that it is simply a way for him to make a living.

The 33-year-old made it clear where the game ranks in his life, "My faith, my family come first."

While his love for his family and his faith is commendable, the fact that there have been questions have been raised on whether or not Rendon wants to play baseball for some time. If the third baseman is looking to salvage his reputation in the MLB and with Angels fans, he will need to do so on the field because his sound bites have not been helping his cause.

This is not the first interview that has drawn heat on Anthony Rendon this year

This is not the first time that questions have been raised about Anthony Rendon's passion for the game. Earlier this year, Rendon raised eyebrows online by saying he believes that the MLB season should be shorter.

"Unlike Anthony Rendon, Rich Hill wishes the baseball season lasted all year" - @BBisntBoring

On an episode of The Jack Vita Show, Rendon said the season should not be 162 games, something that upset a number of players and fans. One of those players is Rich Hill, who said that he would prefer the season to last all year long.

