"I would like to see the season go all year" - Rich Hill fires back at Anthony Rendon's comment about MLB having too many games

Anthony Rendon has seemingly made himself one of the most talked-about and least-liked players in the MLB. The Los Angeles Angels third baseman made waves on the internet earlier this month after making comments about the length of the MLB's regular season.

The polarizing former All-Star and World Series champion found his comments on The Jack Vita Show go viral. Anthony Rendon found himself trending on social media after complaining about the number of games that teams need to play during the regular season. “There’s too many dang games — 162 games and 185 days or whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up," said Rendon.

Since Rendon's comment circulated on social media, a number of former and current MLB stars have spoken up against the third baseman's opinion. Some of the players who have condemned Rendon's comments include Boston Red Sox legend Jonathan Papelbon and the MLB's current oldest player Rich Hill.

The free agent, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates spoke up against Rendon. Rich Hill spoke with Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring, sharing the completely opposite sentiment of Rendon, saying, "I would like to see the season go all year."

Anthony Rendon's comment sparked an outrage given the size of his contract

Not only did Rendon upset a number of players and fans with his comments about the length of the regular season, but it's the size of his contract the added fuel to the fire. Prior to the 2020 season, Rendon signed a massive seven-year, $245,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Since signing the deal, Rendon has failed to remain on the field given various injuries and suspensions. Over his four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, the third baseman has only appeared in 200 games for the team.

