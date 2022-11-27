The first Hall of Fame ballot made available to the public has been turned in by baseball writer Sadiel Lebron. He voted for 10 players on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot. Mark Buehrle, Jeff Kent, Omar Vizquel, and Billy Wagner have all gained votes this year from Lebron.

Bobby Abreu, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Francisco Rodriguez, and Scott Rolen were the others who received votes. Manny Ramirez was voted on by Lebron last year but lost his vote this year.

Adam Dore @ShutTheDore Ballot #1 is from Sadiel Lebron. He adds Wagner, Vizquel, Kent, and Buehrle while dropping Ramírez and selecting first-time candidate Francisco Rodríguez. Coming to the Tracker in about an hour Ballot #1 is from Sadiel Lebron. He adds Wagner, Vizquel, Kent, and Buehrle while dropping Ramírez and selecting first-time candidate Francisco Rodríguez. Coming to the Tracker in about an hour https://t.co/z4TzLPfYwD

As a Chicago White Sox homer, I love seeing pitcher Mark Buehrle getting a vote. He was one of the most durable pitchers of all time, having dominated throwing in the mid-80s. He's just one of three pitchers who have had 15 consecutive seasons of 30 or more starts.

Baseball fans aren't too happy with the result of this ballot. They think there are a ton of names on there who don't deserve a vote. They believe the Hall of Fame is starting to lose its appeal.

"My favorite time of the year!" one fan responded.

"That's a lot of names not worthy of the hall," another fan explained.

Henry (bodacious) @henry_braun13 @ShutTheDore Love a good chaos ballot to start the cycle. Really gets the discourse going. @ShutTheDore Love a good chaos ballot to start the cycle. Really gets the discourse going.

SwamiLee @SwamileeSports @ShutTheDore @NotMrTibbs I wouldn't vote for Buehrle but I have to admit his numbers are much better than I thought! @ShutTheDore @NotMrTibbs I wouldn't vote for Buehrle but I have to admit his numbers are much better than I thought!

Fans are split on this ballot. While some think this ballot is terrible, others believe it is perfect. This is just the first ballot to become public, so it will be interesting to see the results of the other ballots.

Some fans are questioning the moral reasoning behind this ballot. They don't understand how Andy Pettitte gets a vote, but the rest of the PED guys do not. They don't understand the logic behind that.

One of the more interesting players on this ballot is Carlos Beltran. He certainly has the numbers to be a Hall of Famer, but it doesn't come without some questions.

Carlos Beltran was called the ringleader of the Houston Astros cheating scandal. He didn't benefit much from the sign-stealing, but being one of the ringleaders may cause him to lose some votes.

Beltran was a nine-time All-Star, hitting .279/.350/.486. In the playoffs, Beltran was a monster. He had a slash line of .307/.412/.609 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 65 games.

His career numbers would make him a worthy candidate for the Hall of Fame. We'll have to wait and see if other baseball writers feel the same way or knock him for the cheating scandal.

