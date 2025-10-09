"My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy" - Red Sox legend mocks Yankees fans with brutal clapback after Blue Jays' ALDS triumph

The Blue Jays are advancing to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 after trouncing the Yankees in Game 4 of this year's ALDS, 5-2. After a titanic collapse that saw them give away a five-run lead in Game 3, the Jays were back to their winning ways as they turned Yankee Stadium into a church after eliminating last year's World Series finalists.Superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. undoubtedly played out of his mind in the series as he posted a .529/.550/1.059 slash line with an OPS of 1.609, three home runs, and nine RBIs against the Bombers in the ALDS. One such fan of Vladdy Jr.'s superb display was Red Sox legend and his own godfather, Pedro Martinez. On the most recent episode of the MLB on TNT, Martinez sent a clear statement to Yankees fans after suffering from jabs from the fanbase during his time as a Red Sock.&quot;My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy,&quot; Martinez boasted. &quot;That is a fact. Now they don't have to search anywhere, they just have to look at Vladdy and say, 'you're my daddy, Vladdy...I'm the godfather of Vladdy and now, he's their daddy,&quot; he added. (0:45-1:12)It should be noted that Martinez, along with Red Sox teammate David Ortiz had a lot of battles against the prime Yankees teams of the 2000s with the latter coming out on top more times than the former. However, with the Blue Jays' elimination of their arch rivals, the Red Sox legends have been all over media channels poking fun at the Bombers' fanbase.&quot;For so many year, those fans in New York bother me and are asking me, 'Pedro, who's your daddy?' I said okay, I'm going to take it like a man. But once we beat them, I'm like, &quot;you better consider who's your daddy now,'&quot; said Martinez. (0:07-035)Blue Jays advance to eighth AL Championship SeriesFor just the eighth time in its history, the Blue Jays are heading the American League Championship Series after utterly dominating the Yankees in four games. Spearheaded by the power of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Jays outscored their counterpart 34-19 in the four ALDS contests.The Blue Jays are now slated to face the winner of the Mariners-Tigers series which ultimately maximized the five games of the division series format. Then, if Toronto manages to overcome the odds, they will have a chance to make their first World Series return since 1993.