  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Toronto Blue Jays
  • "My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy" - Red Sox legend mocks Yankees fans with brutal clapback after Blue Jays' ALDS triumph

"My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy" - Red Sox legend mocks Yankees fans with brutal clapback after Blue Jays' ALDS triumph

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:41 GMT
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Four - Source: Getty
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Four - Source: Getty

The Blue Jays are advancing to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 after trouncing the Yankees in Game 4 of this year's ALDS, 5-2. After a titanic collapse that saw them give away a five-run lead in Game 3, the Jays were back to their winning ways as they turned Yankee Stadium into a church after eliminating last year's World Series finalists.

Ad

Superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. undoubtedly played out of his mind in the series as he posted a .529/.550/1.059 slash line with an OPS of 1.609, three home runs, and nine RBIs against the Bombers in the ALDS. One such fan of Vladdy Jr.'s superb display was Red Sox legend and his own godfather, Pedro Martinez. On the most recent episode of the MLB on TNT, Martinez sent a clear statement to Yankees fans after suffering from jabs from the fanbase during his time as a Red Sock.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy," Martinez boasted. "That is a fact. Now they don't have to search anywhere, they just have to look at Vladdy and say, 'you're my daddy, Vladdy...I'm the godfather of Vladdy and now, he's their daddy," he added. (0:45-1:12)

It should be noted that Martinez, along with Red Sox teammate David Ortiz had a lot of battles against the prime Yankees teams of the 2000s with the latter coming out on top more times than the former. However, with the Blue Jays' elimination of their arch rivals, the Red Sox legends have been all over media channels poking fun at the Bombers' fanbase.

Ad
"For so many year, those fans in New York bother me and are asking me, 'Pedro, who's your daddy?' I said okay, I'm going to take it like a man. But once we beat them, I'm like, "you better consider who's your daddy now,'" said Martinez. (0:07-035)

Blue Jays advance to eighth AL Championship Series

For just the eighth time in its history, the Blue Jays are heading the American League Championship Series after utterly dominating the Yankees in four games. Spearheaded by the power of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Jays outscored their counterpart 34-19 in the four ALDS contests.

The Blue Jays are now slated to face the winner of the Mariners-Tigers series which ultimately maximized the five games of the division series format. Then, if Toronto manages to overcome the odds, they will have a chance to make their first World Series return since 1993.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications