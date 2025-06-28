"My grandkids want to talk to him" - Elly De La Cruz draws crazy Michael Jordan comparisons from Reds manager

Elly De La Cruz has evolved into a household name while playing for the Cincinnati Reds. His charismatic personality has brought him a lot of praise and love from fans, managers and analysts.

One year after leading the majors in stolen bases, De La Cruz is again among the top in that category. He has swiped 22 bags, while hitting .279 with 18 home runs and the way he carries himself is driving comparisons to NBA great Michael Jordan.

On Thursday, Reds manager Terry Francona appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and discussed the shortstop. Alike MJ, De La Cruz's magnetic personality has made him a fan favorite in the clubhouse.

"I mean, you know, I’m new here—or fairly new here—and even, like, you know, we’re going to Boston Monday and my grandkids want to talk to him," Francona said (4:55). "He has that allure. I had heard about it before I got here, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen… I mean, MJ’s the one. But when this kid walks out into the field or into the dugout or somewhere, everybody goes crazy for him.

"And I think it’s a combination of his talents, you know, the way he plays the game, and then his personality," Francona added. "Like, you just look at him—the way he carries himself—you can tell he’s a good kid. And I mean, it comes shining through. And to me, you know, when you couple that with the talent he has, that makes him pretty special."

Elly De La Cruz makes decision on MLB Home Run Derby participation

The MLB All-Star game is next month and it means fans will be treated to another exciting Home Run Derby contest. However, they won't be seeing Elly De La Cruz stepping inside the batter's box to take balls deep.

According to The Athletic, the Dominican has opted against participating in the contest despite an invitation from the organization. It was a strategic decision made by the shortstop with a long-term objective in mind and staying healthy for the second half of the season.

