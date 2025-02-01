"My gut is he comes back" - Former Astros slugger drops bold take on Alex Bregman’s return to Houston

The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on the roster for the 2025 season. However, the slugger is currently a free agent and not budging on his contract requests.

Bregman has come into the offseason searching for a new contract with a $30 million average annual salary. He has not gotten this wish yet, with teams holding out.

Houston has offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million contract, just under the $30 million AAV and many believe that is more than a fair deal. Geoff Blum, former Houston slugger and current TV color analyst for the team believes Bregman will return to the 'Stros.

"My gut is he comes back. I just think for me personally, and you know this too, Casey, when you're in a ballpark where you had a lot of success and you got a ballpark that's built for your swing, I think Alex Bregman is the absolute prototype to put in a place like Minute Maid Park," said Blum.

Blum considers Bregman the perfect player to hit at Minute Maid Park. It is considered a hitters' park with a 315-foot left field and a 326-foot right field fence.

"He's the stick that stirs their drink inside that clubhouse. Losing him wouldn't be just losing production at third base or a Gold Glove at third basse, it would be losing a guy who is your pitching coach, hitting coach, [and] infield coach on the field and in the middle of a game" said Blum.

AL East club doing their best to steal Alex Bregman from the Astros

Houston Astros FA Target - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

The Astros are not the only team to offer Alex Bregman a contract for the 2025 season and beyond. Multiple other teams have offered the two-time All-Star including the Detroit Tigers.

However, one team has come out of the woodwork with a six-year offer. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Toronto Blue Jays are seriously pursuing Bregman.

Toronto acquiring a big-time free agent like Bregman is something the fanbase needs. The club has done nothing but miss out on All-Star free agents over the last few years.

Toronto has an open spot available at third base for Bregman to slide in at. They could also desperately use his bat at the top of the lineup to help take the load off guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

