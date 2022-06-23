"My guy was NOT about to take a walk and we absolutely LOVE to see it" "Next Barry Bonds incoming" - MLB Twitter reacts to Chicago Cubs pitcher striking out in his first at-bat in 14 seasons

The Chicago Cubs are barely holding on. The team has a record of 26-43 and are languishing in fourth place in their division, the National League Central. In the NL wild card race, the Cubs are 12.5 games behind the Padres for the first berth.

Last night, Cubs fans got treated to a veteran pitcher stepping into the batter's box for his first at-bat in 14 seasons. David Robertson, a veteran 37-year-old pitcher in his first season with the Cubs, grabbed the bat last night, and fans were loving it.

David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs gets his first at-bat in 14 years, fans react

David Robertson's career began all the way back in 2008 for the New York Yankees, the team he was drafted by. In 2011, Robertson made 70 appearances out of the Yankees bullpen, accruing an ERA of 1.08, earning him his first and only All-Star appearance.

Robertson has pitched out of the bullpen his entire career. He never got an at-bat in his first decade after exclusively playing in the American League. Now, with the Universal DH rule in effect in the NL, it has become even harder.

Last night, during a game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he got his chance. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Chicago Cubs up 14-1, Robertson was subbed in to pinch-hit for DH Wilson Contreras.

Facing Pirates pitcher Diego Castillo, Robertson stepped up for the first at-bat in his MLB career. After he watched a 55 mph pitch go right over the plate, fans were not surprised.

Robertson eventually went down swinging on a very high 51 mph breaking ball. Fans have reacted online to the funny episode that Robertson and Chicago Cubs fans are very unlikely to forget.

Some fans likened the new Cubs hitter to Barry Bonds. Others disparaged Robertson for putting in an at-bat that was not really worthy of a MLB appearance.

The Chicago Cubs will play one more game against the Pirates on Thursday before meeting the divisional leader this weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals. Hopefully David Robertson will appear in that series on the mound, where he really belongs.

