"My heart" - Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander shared a cute video of the All-Star being the most adorable dad ever

Yesterday, Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, took to Instagram and posted an adorable clip of her husband being the cutest father ever. Kate probably took the lovely video before one of the Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays games. Justin can be seen sprinting around the baseball field with his daughter Genevieve with a cheerful attitude in the video, which melted Kate's heart. A father's bond with his daughter is unparalleled. Little moments like this shared by three-year-old Genevieve with her father, Justin, will one day become treasured memories.

Justin in a playful mood with his daughter, Genevieve.

"My Heart" - @Kate Upton

Genevieve, Kate and Justin's daughter, took the limelight in 2019 when she visited her dad, Justin, to watch him play against the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium for a World Series playoff game. Back then, little Genevieve was just 11-months old. She also wore a denim jacket with "Verlander" written on the back along with Justin's jersey number, 35. Isn't that the sweetest?

In 2019, Justin Verlander said, "I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older. I want her to be able to remember me.”

"Go Daddy! We are ready for Game 4!" - @Kate Upton

Kate Upton feels Justin Verlander is an incredible dad

Kate Upton in a family photo with Justin and Genevieve.

Kate Upton feels Justin Verlander is an incredible dad to Genevieve, and we agree with her. Justin is a total hands-on father and is full of compassion.

In August 2021, Justin Verlander was seen giving Genevieve a manicure, and Kate was quick to appreciate and post a picture on Instagram.

"Daddy Daughter manis melt my heart." - @Kate Upton

In another picture, Justin can be seen standing with Genevieve and their cute little ball of fur on the beach with waves caressing their feet.

"To the most incredible dad. Today we celebrate YOU! We love you so much." -@Kate Upton

Last but not least, look at how Justin Verlander flings Genevieve into the air to make her giggle in this photo.

"Vivi is one lucky girl to have you! We love you so much!" - @Kate Upton

Despite his hectic MLB schedule, the Houston Astros pitcher takes time for his daughter, Genevieve, making him an ideal father for her. In addition, he also sets the benchmark too high for fathers around the world.

