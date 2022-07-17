"My heart needs to relax. It was POUNDING." "Who did Buck sacrifice for this kind of luck?" - New York Mets fans rejoice after taking the double-header against the Chicago Cubs in extra innings

It took 21 total combined innings for the New York Mets to claim the victory in the double-header against the Chicago Cubs. The two wins pushed the Mets' streak to four games. The Cubs, on the other hand, have lost nine straight.

The first game went to 11 innings while the latter game had 10. Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker had a worthy duel in game one. Both pitchers gave up just one run each, with Stroman going for 4 1/3 innings, while Walker went for six innings.

The Cubs managed to outhit the Mets in the first game. However, they just couldn't convert it into runs. Eduardo Escobar and J.D. Davis teamed up on defense to preserve the game for the Mets in the bottom of the 10th.

The New York Mets duo picked off Christopher Morel on a grounder with ghost runner Nelson Velazquez at third-base. The men from Gotham scored the go-ahead run in the 11th, courtesy of a Pete Alonso sacrifice fly that drove in Luis Guillorme.

Edwin Diaz then proceeded to close out the game for the Mets in the bottom of the 11th inning. It was the closer's 20th save of the season. The win was given to Adam Ottavino, while the loss was attributed to Mychal Givens, more on him later.

New York Mets fans in awe of exhilirating wins against the Chicago Cubs

Similar to the first game, the second game of the double header was close all throughout. Max Scherzer and Drew Smyly both gave up two runs in their appearances.

Scherzer fanned 11 Chicago Cubs players in 6.1 innings while Smyly struck out four in 4.1 innings of work.

The Cubs managed to outhit the New York Mets once more, 10-7. But it was the Mets' who were more composed on defense. Chicago committed two errors in each game. The Cubs' final error, in both games, cost them.

In the first game, the error was attributed to Seiya Suzuki's outfield throw to home plate. In the second match, Daniel Norris tried to pick off Pete Alonso at second base with the bases loaded. Francisco Lindor scored on the pivotal error and pushed the score to 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Christopher Morel tried to revive a Chicago comeback with his RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. However, with the bases loaded, Eduardo Escobar secured the game with a double-play throw to Pete Alonso that denied the Cubs a chance to tie.

Yoan Lopez was credited with the win. Meanwhile, Mychal Givens was handed his second loss of the day. He became the first pitcher since earned runs have been tracked to lose two games on the same day without an earned run.

The New York Mets will close out their four-game series against the Cubs later today. They will look for the sweep and a possible morale booster before the All-Star break. The Cubs, on the other hand, will be trying to prevent a sweep from happening. They will try to avoid losing their 10th straight game.

