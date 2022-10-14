“My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I’m like, ‘Great! Let’s take the kids!’” - Throwback to 2019 when Derek Jeter's wife opened up about their marriage post parenthood

From priorities in life to everyday habits, motherhood changed everything unimaginable for former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter.

In a November 2019 interview with US Magazine, Hannah opened up about her equation with her husband, Derek, after two pregnancies.

She mentioned how she was a doting mother and didn't prefer to leave her daughters alone. Hannah added that Derek often got irked because she didn't want to go on vacation with him alone without their kids:

"I’m so deeply connected and attached to my daughters. I don’t like to leave them. My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I’m like, ‘Great! Let’s take the kids!’”

Indeed, no one will understand the pure love and intense connection a mother has with her children.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - @Derek Jeter

After dating for four years, Hannah and Derek got married on July 9, 2016, in St. Helena, California. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine (4), in August 2017. Their second daughter, Story Grey (3), was born in January 2019, while their third daughter, River Rose Jeter (10 months), arrived in 2021.

HOFer Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, spoke about struggles of motherhood

MLB legend and HOFer Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, also opened up about the struggles of motherhood in the 2019 US Magazine interview.

She discussed the wrong notion regarding losing post-pregnancy weight. Mostly, movies and magazines set a misleading mindset. Since skin and muscles stretch during pregnancy, it can take longer for them to shrink back to their original size. In the interview, Hannah said:

"I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape. It’s not that easy.”

"Hannah Jeter gained 70 pounds in first pregnancy, 55 pounds during second." - @Page Six

Currently, Hannah and Derek are leading a happy and blissful life in Miami with their three lovely daughters.

