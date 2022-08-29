“My husband knew I was going. He encouraged it” - Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia once revealed the Yankees legend egged her to leave town after reports of his alleged affair with Madonna surfaced

Rumors of a supposed liaison between Alex Rodriguez and pop star Madonna became widely circulated in 2008. Cynthia Scurtis, then wife of the former New York Yankees legend, said A-Rod backed her decision to leave the city.

Alex and Cynthia tied the knot in 2002 and reportedly split in 2008 owing to alleged reports of A-Rod's extramarital affair with the "Queen of Pop," Madonna.

When the news surfaced in the media, Cynthia and Alex's lives were in shambles. Daily, they were heavily scrutinized by the paparazzi. Cynthia was so tired of all the intrusion that she decided to fly to Paris to bypass all the ruckus.

In a People magazine article, Cynthia Scurtis recalls Alex encouraging her to leave town for privacy. She said:

"My husband knew I was going. He encouraged it."

Cynthia added that she needed a change of environment.

"I needed to get away. With clear-headed friends. To breathe. To think how I’m going to handle my kids. I just needed a little time.”

Us Weekly @usweekly After Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, split in 2008, they weren’t always on the best terms. An exclusive update on the exes: usmagazine.com/celebrity-news… After Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, split in 2008, they weren’t always on the best terms. An exclusive update on the exes: usmagazine.com/celebrity-news…

"After Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, split in 2008, they weren’t always on the best terms." - US Weekly

Scurtis also revealed that her family was shocked to hear about her split with Alex.

“Mine’s a close-knit family. Never one divorce on my side. My parents, aunts, uncles are devastated.”

Surprisingly, neither Alex Rodriguez nor Madonna have ever publicly acknowledged a relationship.

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis now share a cordial relationship

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Although Alex and Cynthia's marriage ended on a messy note, their bond has matured over the years. Now, they co-parent their children, Natasha Rodriguez (17) and Ella Rodriguez (14), and even go on vacations together. Alex also shares an amicable relationship with Cynthia's current husband, Angel Nicolas.

"Mi Familia." - A-Rod

Alex made an effort to wish Scurtis a happy birthday on Instagram and called her "a wonderful mother and role model" to their daughters.

"Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have." - Alex Rodriguez

It is wonderful to see Cynthia and Alex leaving behind their issues and coming together as a team for the sake of their daughters. Truly, they set an example for the rest of the world. Kudos!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt