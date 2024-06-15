"My kids will find every carousel" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares adorable moment of ace with their children spending time in amusement park

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has been enjoying his time on and off the baseball field this season. On the field, he is delivering on a Cy Young-caliber campaign, while off it, he is spending quality time with his wife Ashley and their children, Willow, Bo and Silo.

In an Instagram story posted by Ashley, the lefty fireballer was seen happily riding a carousel in an amusement park with their children. In the story's caption, Ashley wrote:

"My kids will find every carousel 😂"

Carlos Rodon and his children happily ride the carousel (Image from Ashley Rodon's Instagram)

Rodon's eldest daughter, Willow, was born in 2019, followed by his son, Bo, in 2021. The couple welcomed their most recent child, a son named Silo, this past April.

This trip to the amusement park was perhaps a quick energizer for Rodon before he and the Yankees square off against their arch-nemesis, the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park tonight.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley makes fun of Yankees broadcast

In the Bronx Bombers' clash against the Minnesota Twins on May 15th, the Yankees broadcast on the YES Network subtly made fun of starter Carlos Rodon through innuendos.

In the keys to the game presented by the broadcast team, points such as "The 'D'" and "Little Things" seemed peculiar and suggestive. Finding the rib funny, Ashley re-quoted a video of the broadcast on her X account with the caption:

"I mean….. couldn’t type out defense 😂☠️😂😂"

In the contest against the Twins, Rodon pulled out the defensive stops, as he produced a six-inning, one-earned run performance with six strikeouts, helping the Pinstripers claim a 5-1 victory.

His next scheduled start is tomorrow in the second game of the three-game set against the rival Boston Red Sox. He seeks to maintain his lead in the American League pitching column as he goes for his tenth victory.

