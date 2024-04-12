"My lil cutie #5" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts to WS MVP husband getting 2023 Silver Slugger award with Rangers at Globe Life Field

Corey Seager, the incumbent World Series MVP and Texas Rangers shortstop, first met his wife, Madisyn Seager, in 2015. Almost four years later, in December 2019, he got down on one knee and proposed to Maddy while playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB.

In the pandemic year of 2020, the couple exchanged vows surrounded by their friends and family members. Corey Seager had just about a month ago won his maiden World Series title and first Fall Classic MVP award with the Dodgers in late October 2020.

Three years after that, he won his second World Series championship and his second Fall Classic MVP award in 2023, but this time with the Texas Rangers.

Corey's stellar 2023 MLB season earned him another Silver Slugger award, which he received ahead of game 2 against the Oakland A's inside Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. His wife, Madisyn, shared a heartfelt story for her husband on Instagram ahead of the ceremony, with the caption:

"My lil cutie #5 getting his 2023 silver slugger award tn!! Proud of you bby"

Screenshot from Madisyn Seager's story on Instagram

Madisyn Seager is an active presence during Rangers home games, and before that, she supported her husband when he was with the LA Dodgers.

The couple are high school sweethearts, and though their original plans for a destination wedding were quashed by the COVID pandemic, they progressed with a safe and beautiful wedding event in Murfreesboro, near Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier, Madisyn was present for Corey Seager's and Texas Rangers' World Series ring ceremony

The Texas Rangers conducted the championship ring ceremony for the 2023 World Series winning roster on March 30, ahead of their regular season game against the Chicago Cubs.

Madisyn was present inside the Globe Life Field, filled with ecstasy as she saw her husband, Corey Seager, and his fellow teammates receive the 2023 Fall Classic championship rings.

Almost 60 members of the World Series-winning organization received beautiful rings embellished with precious gemstones. Each ring displayed the Texas Rangers' regular season and postseason record, while the players' rings also included their individual accomplishments throughout the season.

