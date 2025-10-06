“My middle magic” - Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares sweetest glimpse of daughter Amapola adjusting to life between big sis Kalina and baby Koa

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets had a disappointing campaign. They failed to qualify for the postseason and caused major discontent among their fans.While Lindor and his teammates continue to recover from the setback, the shortstop's wife, Katia, shared a sweet glimpse of their middle child, Amapola, on Sunday. She posted a photo holding Katia in her arms and described how she was adjusting to being the middle child.&quot;My middle magic ✨🌺,&quot; Katia wrote on Instagram. &quot;These tender, turbulent twos - made even harder by the shift to big sister and middle child - have tested us both. She's learning to share everything now: her space, her time, her mama. But when I'm able to hand off baby brother, I pull her in close; just her and mamá and for a few sacred moments, my arms belong only to her for a little while. 💞&quot;Katia's Instagram story [Image Credits: Instagram - @katia.lindor]Francisco married Katia in December 2021. While Amapola is the couple's second child, Kalina is the eldest. Koa, their only son, is the youngest and was born last March.Francisco Lindor's wife Katia recently penned a heartfelt message for the New York Mets starFrancisco Lindor and the New York Mets endurd a major slump in the 2025 MLB season. While he and his teammates received a lot of criticism for their performances, Francisco's wife, Katia, stood beside him and wrote a heartfelt message.Katia posted an image of her and and her husband along with their kids on Instagram. The couple shared a kiss, and she called Lindor &quot;a man with a giant heart&quot; in the caption.&quot;And then he came along,&quot; Katia wrote on Sept. 27. &quot;A man with a giant heart. Respectful, loving, true. She didn't fall in love with a reduced or edited version of me. He fell in love with the whole woman.The one she had stopped hiding from (although still with a lot of growth ahead of her).&quot;The day I stopped shrinking to fit in, was the day I stopped betraying myself. For a long time I minimized myself not to be &quot;too much&quot;: too intense, too emotional, too thoughtful, too loyal ... too much me. But I understood that my &quot;lot&quot; wasn't a problem. It was my truth. And the truth is not negotiable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatia also called their children &quot;beautiful souls.&quot; She concluded her note by thanking Francisco for holding her &quot;lot&quot; with open arms.