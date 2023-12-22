"My parents took me to baseball practices every week" - Shohei Ohtani opens up about family's impact on his life in ESPN documentary

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most talented player in baseball. The two-time American League MVP has continually pushed the limits of what many fans thought was possible. An elite pitcher and hitter, Ohtani has seen himself become a global sensation.

"I recently watched “Beyond the Dream", the documentary on Shohei Ohtani that’s currently airing on Disney+ and it’s excellent. Ohtani is one of the all-time great athletes and he inspires all around, from his mindset, to how he sets his intention, and how he plays the game." - @gtmumford

Although Shohei Ohtani has been blessed with incredible talent, his dedication to the sport and work ethic helped him take his game to the next level. However, the Japanese superstar has revealed that he could not have done it on his own.

In his recent documentary, "Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream," the dual-threat sensation explained that his parents were ultra-dedicated to his baseball career:

"My parents took me to baseball practices every week," Shohei explained, saying that he would never have reached this level without the love and support of his parents.

"I love my parents and am thankful for their support. I would never have been able to do any of this without them" - Ohtani, Beyond the Dream

Ohtani did explain, however, that while his parents encouraged him to pursue his passions, he was able to separate them from his instructors. The former Los Angeles Angels star said that even though his parents and instructors may have said the same thing, the effect from both was different.

Shohei Ohtani also said that the family's computer helped him develop as a player

Ohtani was able to use the family's home computer to analyze various players. He believes his ability to study an assortment of players had a massive influence on him when he was developing as a young baseball player.

Ohtani named several MLB legends and Hall of Famers whom he watched as a young athlete, including Seattle Mariners icons Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson and one of his heroes Hideki Matsui.

"Ken Griffey Jr. and his signature swing debuted in MLB 34 years ago today" - @AuxGod_

