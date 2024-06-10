"My recovery is flying, but..." - Shane Bieber reflects on 'greatest blessing' post pitcher's season-ending Tommy John surgery 

Cleveland Guardians ace RHP pitcher Shane Bieber reflected on his recovery process after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in April 2024.

In the message, he showered praise and called his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, to be the "greatest blessing" in his life, as she has remained by the former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher's side through his recovery process ever since the onset of his injury on April 6, 2024.

Shane Bieber shared the post on his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message in the caption, which read:

"This past Friday marked 8 weeks post-op TJ. My recovery is flying, but over these 8 weeks I have had plenty of time to recognize & reflect on my many blessings. The greatest being knowing your beautiful soul.

"I’m beyond grateful for your unwavering warmth, love, support, guidance, loyalty, & drive among many other things. Through the toughest times you always show up in a big way. No matter what is going on in our lives, I know you always have my back & I have yours. Always raising a glass to you, @karamaxineb"

The duo met for the first time on the grounds of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and soon started dating each other.

Kara and Shane dated for several years before getting engaged in 2021. The couple tied the knot in Malibu, California, in front of all their family and friends on January 21, 2023.

Bieber signed a one-year, $13.125 million deal with the Guardians this past offseason, but the injury to his pitching elbow could see Cleveland turning their heads away from offering another contract extension in 2025.

When Kara Bieber shared her wish of watching Shane Bieber pitch in MLB

Recently, Kara Bieber shared an image with Shane Bieber enjoying their summer on a yacht while the RHP recovers from his Tommy John surgery. Answering a fan question on her Instagram story as to whether she missed baseball or enjoyed the extra time she got with her husband, she said:

"Ultimately wish he was able to be playing right now but it's important for us to see the silver linings."

While Bieber is out for the remainder of the 2024 MLB season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 2020 AL Cy Young winner.

