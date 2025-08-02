"My wife almost cried" - Jhoan Duran sends sweet message to Phillies manager for giving up No. 59 jersey for him

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a pair of top 100 prospects, right-handed pitcher Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait. The transaction happened on Wednesday, ahead of the trade deadline.

Ad

Duran, who wears No. 59, didn't know that in Philadelphia, that number belonged to manager Rob Thomson. However, the manager decided to let go of the number for the best closer in MLB this season.

During the press conference after Friday's game, Duran revealed his wife's feelings on the development, as he explained how he got his desired number.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My wife almost cried," Duran said. "Yeah, because they send the list they have, the only numbers they have available for me. They said, 'No, only one person has it,'" Duran recalled Friday. "And I said, 'Who?' They said, 'You don't know who has that number?' I said, 'No.' They said, 'It's the manager.'"

Ad

Trending

Duran then revealed that somebody may have talked to the manager about how much the number means to the closer. He added:

"I don't know, maybe somebody here, talk to him. And when he called me, he told me, "Hey, I know you wanted my number. I give it to you.'"

Duran also shared why No. 59 means so much to him:

Ad

"You know, I got everything with that number. I got the Dominican, I got the house, I got the pool. And on the pool, I put that number too. So I got that number everywhere, you know. So that’s special for me."

Rob Thomson on why he gave up No. 59 jersey for Jhoan Duran

Jhoan Duran, who is in the middle of an excellent season, received a call from manager Rob Thomson regarding the jersey number. The call happened after the Phillies' 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Ad

“We were chit-chatting, and I just said, 'Hey, look, the number really doesn’t mean much to me,'” Thomson said Friday. “'But if it makes you feel better, I’m all in.'

"He said, ‘Well, you know ... yeah, I've had it my whole career.’ And I said, 'Then it’s yours.'"

Ad

However, Thomson's decision to give up his jersey number has led to her wife getting upset. The manager added:

“The only one that’s upset at this point is my wife. Because all her merchandise has 59 on it. Now we got to go buy her new stuff.”

In Jhoan Duran, the Phillies get a reliable closer, who has posted a 2.01 ERA and recorded 16 saves this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More