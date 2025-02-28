"My wife thinks it's hilarious" - Garrett Crochet reveals why he likes special nickname given by fans after blockbuster Red Sox move

One of last season's biggest breakout stars was flamethrower Garrett Crochet. The 25-year-old made his debut as a starting pitcher after serving as a bullpen arm up up until that point of his career. After looking at the results, it's more that safe to say that the southpaw adapted well to his new role.

During the 2024 season as a starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, Garrett Crochet was a force to be reckoned with on the mound. Over 146.0 innings of work, Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA with a career-high 209 strikeouts and a 1.068 WHIP. Despite the strong season, Crochet was dealt to the Boston Red Sox for a package of top prospects.

Even though Crochet has yet to pitch in a regular season game, Boston Red Sox are already enamored by their new superstar, even giving the new acquistion several nicknames. During an interview on Underdog MLB with Jared Carrabis, Garrett Crochet spoke about some of the names that fans have given him, including The Pig, Boss Hog, the War Pig.

"I like The Pig, I've been getting blown up on my Instagram comments about it. My wife thinks it's hilarious too, so I'm kind of rolling with it for her sake right now [0:53]," Crochet said of his nicknames.

A number of teams were reportedly involved in the Crochet sweepstakes, including the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies. However, the White Sox ultimately shipped him up to Boston in a blockbuster move that had the fanbase roaring. This is something that felt like an honor to Garrett Crochet, who felt the love from fans during the trade situation.

"The trade stuff is really cool. Just to be talked about like that is not something that I take lightly. I look forward to playing my part on this staff and on this team and helping the guys win alot of games this year [1:02]," Crochet continued.

Garrett Crochet is one of several notable additions to a reloaded Boston Red Sox squad

There is a chance that Crochet will be the prize of the offseason for the Boston Red Sox given his ability to dominate games on the mound. That being said, the team's front office did a tremendous job at loading up the roster in both free agency and on the trade market.

Some other notable additions this offseason include Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, Walker Buehler, and Adam Ottavino. All of the moves have helped the club from a World Series perspective as FanDuel has them tied with the 7th best odds to win the title a +2000. If Crochet can help rack up wins, it would be unsurprising to see the club make a few moves this year to round out the squad.

