Nasim Nunez contract: Breaking down salary details of MLB Futures game 2023 MVP

Nasim Nunez attracted a lot of praise after his game-winning performance helped the National League prevail 5-0 over the American League in the MLB Futures Game. The showcase game for the prospects starts off the much anticipated MLB All-Star weekend.

Nunez was signed by the Miami Marlins in the second round of the 2019 draft. His impressive performances in the minor leagues made him the #20 prospect in the Marlins' system. He is now assigned to the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The Marlins' prospective infielder was initially left out of the 2022 Futures Game. But when selected, he showed the world his prowess with a bases-clearing RBI double in the sixth innings that took the NL's lead to five.

Nunez was signed by the Marlins in 2019 for a $2.2 million contract. The specifics of his contract aren't known, as most minor-league prospect contracts are kept under wraps. However, he earns around the same amount annually from the club.

Nasim Nunez dedicates his Futures Game MVP to late grandfather

One of Nasim Nunez's biggest support systems, his grandfather, passed away last year before the Marlins shortstop could make it big. He was aggrieved about the situation and the Futures Game MVP award was the perfect way to give a parting gift to his old fellow.

"He'd always yell at me, 'Hit the ball, hit the ball! Uppercut, uppercut!'" Nunez said of his grandfather after the game.

The National League won their 2nd Futures game since the AL vs NL was adopted by the League in 2019. Previously, since its inception in 1999, the US vs World format was followed. Team USA dominated the fixture with a 13-7 record.

The All-Star Futures Game will be followed by the MLB draft and the Home Run Derby. The festivities will conclude with the All-Stars Game.

