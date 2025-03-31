Nathaniel Lowe’s wife Brenna reveals personal milestone after Nationals star’s blast

Veteran slugger Nathaniel Lowe is on track to produce one of the best seasons of his career. Although the 2025 MLB regular season has only just started, the Washington Nationals first baseman has been red-hot at the plate. The former Silver Slugger Award winner is looking locked in, helping his new club secure their first victory of the year on Sunday.

Thanks to Nathaniel Lowe's second home run of the season, the Washington Nationals were able to pick up a victory in the final game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Through three games this season, Lowe has posted an excellent .462 batting average with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and a 1.462 OPS.

While there is plenty to celebrate about Lowe's production on the field, is the announcement made off of the field that trumps everything he has done this season. Nathaniel's wife Brenna Lowe took to social media to not only celebrate his second home run, but revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

Brenna Lowe revealed that her and Nathaniel are expecting their first child (Photo Source: @_brennalowe IG)

It is an exciting time for Brenna and Nathaniel Lowe, who were wed last year. Even though Lowe was dealt from the Texas Rangers to the Washington Nationals this offseason, it appears that the Lowe family is in a great place in their lives. It remains to be seen when their first child is due to be born, it is a special milestone in the couple's lives.

Nathaniel Lowe will be looking to help a young Washington Nationals core make some noise this season

Although Nathaniel Lowe will be waiting to become a father until later this year, he will take on a more veteran leadership role this season with the Washington Nationals. The club has a number of exciting young players on the roster, including Dylan Crews, James Wood, and CJ Abrams, letting Lowe take on more of a mentor and leadership role.

A World Series champion with the Texas Rangers, Lowe has been an excellent, consistent batter throughout his career, something that should benefit Washington this season. Given his production early this season, it looks like it is a trade that could pay major dividends for the Nats, especailly once his additional "dad strength" kicks in.

