Nationals vs. Dodgers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

Coming off a surprise series loss, the Los Angeles Dodgers will welcome the Washington Nationals to town. This is a matchup of two teams with very different expectations for this season. They are on opposite sides of the spectrum, but they'll meet for three games in LA.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Preview

Nationals Dodgers Records

The Washington Nationals come into this series with a 6-9 record. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 11-7, which is a bit of a surprise given their star power. They are the World Series favorites thanks to a dominant roster full of All-Stars at almost every spot, but they haven't been that dominant to start out.

Pitching Matchups for Dodgers, Nationals

Game 1 will see Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 29 strikeouts) take on Mitchell Parker. The left-handed pitcher is making his season debut for this matchup.

Tyler Glasnow will take the ball in Game 1

In Game 2, Patrick Corbin and. his 8.44 ERA will take the mound for the Nationals. The Dodgers pitcher has yet to be named. The same is true for Game 3, while Washington will have Jake Irvin on the bump. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will probably throw one of these games.

Predictions for Dodgers Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball. They routinely win series and games, and they have a roster that's capable of beating any and every team they face.

The Washington Nationals are not that. They're not one of the league's competitive teams as they are firmly entrenched in a rebuild. They have some exciting young talent, but they're not going to be ultra competitive this year.

The Washington Nationals are 6-9

Nevertheless, a sweep is difficult to predict. Any team can win a single game of a series, so look for the Nationals to steal one and prevent a three-game sweep at the hands of LA.

Channels to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers

The Washington Nationals play on MASN, and that's where the games this week against the Dodgers will be for fans in the market. It is also on American Forces Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA for those in the Los Angeles area.

Fubo.TV has streaming options for you, and you can subscribe to MLB.tv as well for whichever team you want to watch. MLB Extra Innings will also have these games.

