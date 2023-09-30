NBA legend Charles Barkley likes to place bets on various sporting events, just like many sports fans across the globe. Also much like many of those placing bets on events, Barkley is not exempt from a frustrating loss.

In a recent interview on "The Dan Patrick Show," Charles Barkley shared his frustration after losing his money on the Miami Marlins. The loss had nothing to do with the Marlins themselves, instead Barkley's bet was the victim of a postponed game. He said:

"I’m gonna drive to New York and beat the hell out of whoever stopped that damn Marlins game."

After entering the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead, a steady downpour forced the tarp to come out onto the field, causing a lengthy weather delay. After a three-hour and 17-minute weather delay, the game was eventually suspended. The suspended game came on the heels of a doubleheader on Wednesday after poor weather in the days before.

Charles Barkley is not the only person with a considerable amount of weight on last night's (Thurs. Sept 28) game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets. The Marlins themselves are hanging on to their postseason hopes, which could take a dramatic hit following the suspended game as they were one half-inning away from the victory.

"The game would be resumed at the point of suspension if needed to determine a playoff berth. If the game isn't needed to decide a postseason spot, the game would be called and the score would revert to a 1-0 Mets victory. Marlins up 2-1 when game suspended" - @GuelahPapyruslu

The Chicago Cubs lost on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Braves, which pushed the Marlins' Wild Card lead to a mere 0.5 games. If they were able to complete their victory last night against the New York Mets, it could have been the difference between reaching the playoffs or not.

While Charles Barkley never said how much he placed on the Marlins game, the Hall of Famer has had a history of sports gambling

According to the Hall of Famer himself, during his playing days, he struggled with a gambling addiction. The former Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers star said that he would constantly make visits to Las Vegas, not to mention other casinos across the country.

"Charles Barkley tells @GrahamBensinger he has lost $1 million dollars on gambling at least 10 to 20 times" - @darrenrovell

Although it's been reported that Barkley lost millions on gambling throughout his life, he does not condemn the hobby.