NBA legend Charles Barkley's challenge too much for New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo 

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo ran into NBA legend Charles Barkley this week in the team's hotel lobby.

Barkley told Rizzo that if he hits a home run in tonight's game, he will donate $25K to his charity.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Charles Barkley ran into Anthony Rizzo at the hotel lobby in Tampa



Barkley told Rizzo he'd donate $25K to Rizzo's biggest charity if he hit a home run tonight Charles Barkley ran into Anthony Rizzo at the hotel lobby in TampaBarkley told Rizzo he'd donate $25K to Rizzo's biggest charity if he hit a home run tonight https://t.co/QsnPuRphdR

"Charles Barkley ran into Anthony Rizzo at the hotel lobby in Tampa. Barkley told Rizzo he'd donate $25K to Rizzo's biggest charity if he hit a home run tonight"-@Talkin' Yanks

This was a nice gesture by Barkley. Despite Rizzo not hitting a home run tonight, it would be nice to see the NBA legend donate to charity anyway.

New York Yankees come all the way back to beat Tampa

New York Yankees celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees improved on their MLB-best record tonight, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 5-4.

Jordan Montgomery got the start for the Yankees, going six innings and allowing four earned runs. Shane Baz got the start for the Rays. Baz went just 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run.

The Tampa Bay Rays jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning after two home runs. The first home run came off the bat of Isaac Paredes. This was his ninth home run of the season.

MLB @MLB 4 HR in 2 games! Isaac Paredes is on fire. 4 HR in 2 games! Isaac Paredes is on fire. 😱 https://t.co/qJrIZ7p880

"4 HR in 2 games! Isaac Paredes is on fire."-@MLB

Vidal Brujan blasted a two-run homer. This was just his second homer of the season.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball We're Bruján up a few more runs We're Bruján up a few more runs https://t.co/V8mwrZqAkA

"We're Brujan up a few more runs"-@RaysBaseball

Aaron Judge cut the lead to 3-1 with his 26th home run of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge hits his 26th homer of the year! Aaron Judge hits his 26th homer of the year! https://t.co/da1EgODsMR

"Aaron Judge hits his 26th homer of the year!"-@Talkin' Yanks

The game was then 4-2 when Judge belted out his second home run of the game and 27th of the season. Judge leads all of baseball with 27 homers.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



ALL RISE FOR HOME RUN #27



@short_porch @Starting9 AARON JUDGE DOES IT AGAIN!!!ALL RISE FOR HOME RUN #27 AARON JUDGE DOES IT AGAIN!!!ALL RISE FOR HOME RUN #27@short_porch @Starting9 https://t.co/eL7Bog0pdS

"AARON JUDGE DOES IT AGAIN!!! ALL RISE FOR HOME RUN #27"-@Barstool Sports

The New York Yankees were still trailing by a score of 4-3, and catcher Jose Trevino came in the clutch with a two-run homer. This was Trevino's sixth home run of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks JOSE TREVINO. PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS MAN'S NAME JOSE TREVINO. PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS MAN'S NAME https://t.co/BWxu3rEDOQ

"JOSE TREVINO. PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS MAN'S NAME"-@Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees were then able to hold on to the lead and win by a score of 5-4. The Yankees are now a league-best 51-18.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far