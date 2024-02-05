NBA legend Paul Pierce delivers on his promise, floors everyone with strike at Mookie Betts' charity bowling event

LA Dodgers ace slugger Mookie Betts hosted a charity bowling event with the assistance of his wife Brianna and was backed up by the entire Dodgers community. Former NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was in attendance at the event when he exclaimed to throw a strike and then delivered on his words.

Mookie Betts is well-known for applying his skills to a variety of sports, including video games. Giving back to families and children through community work has also played a significant role in his success as a professional. Betts and his wife Brianna founded the 50/50 Foundation, which aims to inspire youngsters and provides them with the resources they need.

On February 3, the second annual Betts and Friends bowling tournament was organized at Lucky Strike L.A. in downtown Los Angeles.

Together with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Mookie and Brianna Betts organized the charity bowling event to raise funds for field improvements at the late Jackie Robinson's alma mater, Pasadena's John Muir High School.

The improvements included dugout renovations and outfield widescreens, among other things. The proceeds from the event also went toward continuing support of Brotherhood Crusade as part of "50 Feeds LA."

The majority of Betts' LA Dodgers colleagues arrived with their significant others on the red carpet. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Jason Heyward, Bobby Miller, Tyler Glasnow, and Brusdar Graterol were among the guests. Dave Roberts, the manager of the Dodgers, was also present.

Through SportsNet LA, Mookie Betts talked about the pride and thrill of bowling for a cause and acknowledged his wife as the driving force behind their humanitarian work:

"This is really my wife’s thing and she kind of invited me. It’s good what she’s doing with the 50/50 Foundation. It’s awesome. All the money she’s raised, all the kids that she’s helped, all the smiles she’s put on peoples’ faces, that means so much to me."

"This bowling event obviously means the world to me and my family that we get to do something like this and we’re blessed to have people come support it. It’s going to be a great time. A good party atmosphere, but competitive because there is bowling. It will be a great time," he added.

Mookie Betts is an avid Bowler

Betts' background is deeply rooted in bowling, which has given him an additional means of competition and family time. Mookie Betts said his passion for bowling dates back to long before he dreamed of playing in the MLB.

"I don’t know. I have no idea. It was just kind of random. My mom was bowling the night I was born, so maybe that’s what it is. I can’t really say. I mean, my crib was in the bowling alley, anything and everything was bowling from when I was a day old to now. It’s nothing new to me. I can’t really explain it. It’s just a passion that I have," Betts said (via DailyDodgers.com)

Throughout his bowling career, Mookie Betts has bowled several perfect games, which supports his ace-in-the-hole ability against the opposition between the lanes.

He is still promoting his relatively new 50/50 Foundation, offering numerous avenues for fan interaction that support this wonderful project backed by the Dodgers organization.

