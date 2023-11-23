NBA, MLB, and NHL join forces for responsible gaming initiative

The Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association have joined forces to create a 30-second spot to promote responsible sports betting. The commercial is titled “Never Know What’s Next” and made with the support of the three major leagues, sportsbook operators Draftkings, National Council on Problem Gambling, FanDuel, PENN Entertainment and the Fanatics.

“Never Know What’s Next” was premiered on Tuesday during the NBA’s In-Season Tournament game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

What this new campaign “Never Know What’s Next” is about?

The main goal behind launching this new campaign is to promote responsible betting practices and educate gamblers about the imminent uncertainties in sports betting.

The aim of this campaign is to dispel the misinterpretation that sports betting provides an effortless route to financial gain.

In the core of this “Never Know What’s Next” campaign is actually an educational message alerting the betting is for entertainment and hence, should be done very carefully. The ad campaign starts with featuring visuals from the NBA, MLB, and NHL with the message that says there are no “locks” and no “easy money” in sports betting.

Then the campaign redirects viewers to https://responsibleplay.org/, the National Council on Problem Gambling’s digital destination that provides resources for viewers to learn more about responsible betting.

Here's the commercial:

NBA, MLB and NHL’s top leaders unveils the vision behind the ‘Never Know What’s Next’

NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, Scott Kaufman-Ross shared his vision behind this collaboration:

“Collaborating with our fellow games leagues, gaming operator partners, and responsible gaming partners lends additional weight…especially for youth bettors – to this collective commitment of making an impact on responsible gaming education across the United States.”

He further stated:

"Making sure that fans are aware of the inherent risk associated with their choose to engage in betting and dispelling the misconception that betting on sports is a good way to make money are integral to the NBA's approach to legal sports betting."

Casey Brett, MLB Senior Vice President, Business Development said:

MLB is incredibly proud to be a part of this new campaign alongside the NBA, NHL and our operator partners.

Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer, added:

"This campaign represents our ongoing commitment to educate viewers about the importance of responsible betting/gambling.”

