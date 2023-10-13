NBA MVP Joel Embiid was spotted wearing a pinstripe Bryce Harper jersey in the stadium on Thursday night watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Expand Tweet

I spy phillys big man @JoelEmbiid Representing @sixers at @Phillies @Braves #NLDS game tonight @TammieSouza - CBSPhiladelphia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies fans' could not stop themselves and flooded social media with various remarks.

Expand Tweet

"The farthest he’s gone to."

Expand Tweet

"Only time he’ll see a Philly team get past the second round"

Expand Tweet

"Pity the poor soul that sits behind him!"

Expand Tweet

"He just out there sitting with the crowd"

Expand Tweet

"Thought I read he was taking in playoff basketball at first"

Expand Tweet

"quoted as saying "finally getting to see what its like to make it out of the 2nd round of the playoffs""

Expand Tweet

Must win must win must win

Expand Tweet

"Guy behind him with the worst seat in the house."

Expand Tweet

"Worst person to sit in front of you"

Expand Tweet

Seeing Joel at this game and all I can think about is that meme…“This could be us, but you keep playin”

Embiid, a 7-footer who is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, has made the NBA All-Star team six times, was selected to the All-NBA Team five times, and has made the All-Defensive Team three times.

Embiid has agreed to play for the United States at the 2024 Olympics in addition to receiving the NBA's 2023 Most Valuable Player Award.

Philadelphia Phillies victory against Atlanta Braves in Game 4

The 104-win Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the playoffs for the second consecutive season when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated them 3-1 in Game 4 of their NL Division Series.

With baserunners in each of the first three innings, the Phillies put Atlanta's starter Spencer Strider under immense pressure. Finally, he budged to Nick Castellanos who blasted two solo home runs, putting the Phillies ahead by 3-1. Even Trea Turner had a big night as he went 4-4 and also homered against Strider.

The Braves' Austin Riley scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. However, they were unable to regain the lead after losing it in the bottom half of the inning.

The renowned Braves' offense was muted over the closing innings by the Philly bullpen, and with the Citizens Bank Park fans roaring, Philadelphia secured its spot in the next round.