NBA star Joel Embiid gave a shoutout to Philadelphia Phillies after they advanced to NLDS by securing first playoff series win since 2010

NBA star Joel Embiid showed his support for the Philadelphia Phillies after securing their first playoff series win in over a decade.

The 28-year-old plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and has been vocal about his support for the city's baseball franchise as well. After the win, Joel Embiid took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying:

After barely making it past the regular season, the Phillies continued to ride on their end-of-season form to stun the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-three series. The Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning to upset the National League Central Champions Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game. After going down in the series, the St. Louis Cardinals were expected to bounce back from the shock loss, but came up short yet again.

In Game 2, the Phillies continued their momentum, taking a 1-0 lead within the first two innings. A few innings later, they picked up another run defended impressively to hold out for a stunning 2-0 victory to knock the favorites out of contention.The Phillies are set to face the Atlanta Braves in the next round, which begins on October 11.

Can Joel Embiid's Phillies upset the Atlanta Braves?

The Braves have clinched the NL East title over the last four seasons and are also the defending World Series champions. Moreover, the Braves have won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies, but the latter are currently in trailblazing form. The Phillies have failed to reach the NL Championship Series since 2010 and face one of the toughest teams after their impressive win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Joel Embiid reacted as the Phillies moved to the second round for the first time in over a decade

This will be the first meeting between the National League East rivals since the Phillies won the 1993 NL Championship Series in six games. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have been impressive so far, acting as the catalyst to a stunning run in 2022.

However, the team will need Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to step up and improve after dismal showings in recent times, as Ranger Suárez continues to get the nod. Manager Rob Thomson will be pleased with how the team has turned things around this season, but knows that the Phillies will have their work massively cut out in the best-of-five series against the Braves.

