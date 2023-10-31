Dallas Mavericks' All-Star guard Luka Doncic and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki attended Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field on Saturday. Both the stars were supporting their home team, Texas Rangers, who were taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Much to their disappointment, the Rangers ended up losing the game 9-1 and Doncic believes it has to do with the German star's presence. Recently, the 24-year-old Mavs star clinched a 125-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and attended the news conference.

When reporters asked about his and Dirk's presence at Globe Life Field the other day, he was quick to jokingly blame the Rangers' loss on the veteran star:

"See the Rangers still won(Rangers win in Game 3)," Luka Doncic said in the presser. "So when I don't go to the game, they won. But that's actually Dirk's fault. Blame it on Dirk."

However, Texas has made a comeback at Chase Field, winning Game 3, 3-1. Their fans would be happy today as both the teams won their respective encounters.

Game 4 is scheduled at 8:03 p.m. ET at Chase Field on Tuesday. The Rangers are leading the series 2-1 and will look to extend their lead tomorrow.

However, the Rangers are having injury concerns with both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia exiting the game early.

Luka Doncic's MVP start to the season

After a disappointing playoff-less finish to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have started the new season on a winning note. They are already 3-0 and Doncic has led the team like an MVP.

The former EuroLeague MVP has already padded up the stat sheet as he recorded two triple-doubles in three games played so far. In a recent victory over the Grizzlies, Luka Doncic scored 35 points (11-22 from the field and 6-12 beyond the arc), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block.

On the season, he is averaging 39.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 9.7 apg and 1.0 spg. The four-time NBA All-Star is already receiving MVP nods from fans and analysts alike. Along with fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, Luka aims to take the league by storm and win their first title since Nowitzki's 2011 title with the Mavericks.