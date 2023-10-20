The presence of Dallas Mavericks legends Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic at Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros sparked a mockfest among fans, with many jokingly wondering if the basketball stars could try their hand at pitching.

Nowitzki and Doncic, along with former Mavericks player Michael Finley, were spoteed in a suite at Globe Life Field, adding star power to the baseball matchup. The Texas Rangers even shared a video of the two basketball stars wishing the team good luck in the game.

"Can they pitch'" -Joked one fan.

A video of Doncic and Nowitzki wishing the Rangers good luck was shown at the balpark.

The crowd at Globe Life Field erupted in applause when the in-house video feed showed Nowitzki and Finley sitting together during the second inning. Later, in the top of the third, they cut to Doncic, capturing the moment as Rangers fans playfully booed Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Dirk Nowitzki, a known Rangers fan, has a history of supporting the team, having thrown out the first pitch in multiple occasions, including during the 2011 World Series. Rangers general manager Chris Young even expressed his admiration for Nowitzki, as he believes there is no better representative of basketball and leadership.

"That’s the best thing I’ve seen all night." - Added another fan.

As the Rangers aim to secure a win in Game 4 and take a 3-1 lead in the series, fans will continue to revel in the unexpected presence of basketball royalty at a baseball game, turning the ALCS into a unique blend of sports fandom and friendly banter. At the time of writing, the game the Astros lead the game 7-3.