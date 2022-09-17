"Need to clean house" "Royals were eliminated about a week into the season" - Kansas City Royals fans demand better from the organization as the team is officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention

The Kansas City Royals won't be playing baseball in October this year. The team has officially been eliminated from MLB playoff contention. The Royals joined the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers, and the Oakland Athletics as teams who were eliminated. The season has surely been a disappointing one for Kansas City.

The Kansas City Royals have a 57-87 record going into Friday. They sit 20 games behind the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. At no point this season did Kansas City look like serious contenders. Some fans are demanding that the team make the necessary moves to get this team out of the basement of the AL Central.

The Kansas City Royals are a relatively young team. They have a veteran presence in Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier, and Michael A. Taylor, but the only star out of this bunch is Perez. As young as this team is, they need more MLB veterans that will help them throughout the season as well as contributing for themselves.

The Royals brought up one of their top prospects, MJ Melendez, in May of this year. Melendez is a catcher and was able to relieve Salvador Perez from a few games behind the dish while learning underneath him. It was a perfect learning experience for the young prospect.

Most Royals players are under the age of 25. They are a very young team in the MLB and it's expected of them to struggle as most are playing in their debut seasons. A lot of fans weren't expecting much from this team coming into the season.

There is hope for this team in the upcoming years as their prospects start to develop and get comfortable in the big leagues. One of the Royals' top prospects is Bobby Witt Jr. He was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and is considered a true five-tool player. Many around MLB believe he will grow into one of the best players in the league.

The Kansas City Royals have their eyes set on the future

The Royals have been able to give their prospects a lot of MLB experience this year. Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Michael Massey are all players getting their first looks. That only makes these prospects more ready to compete at this level next year. The future is bright for the Kansas City Royals in a division that seems pretty open over the next couple of seasons.

