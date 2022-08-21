"Need this energy. Gotta be mad. Can't feel sorry for ourselves" - New York Yankees fans rally behind a visibly disappointed Aaron Boone slamming the desk during a press conference

The New York Yankees dropped another game Saturday afternoon to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have been struggling since the All-Star break after starting the season hot. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his frustration in an interview following yesterday's loss.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager(via @MarlyRiveraESPN The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager(via @MarlyRiveraESPN) https://t.co/10Sz9bU94w

"The most upset we've seen Aaron Boonein a press conference during his five seasons as a Yankees manager" - Talkin' Yanks

The club is on the verge of being swept by Toronto going into Sunday. New York is 12-25 in their last 37 games. All-Star players like Aaron Judge have seen their bats go cold.

Aaron Boone appeared visibly upset while answering questions about the stretch New York has been on lately. Boone slammed his hand on the table in frustration. Some fans took to Twitter to express their joy at seeing their manager fired up.

YankeeFan 4ever @Ghost_Fendiii @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Past years we have been blaming Boone for losing stretches like this boone is not at all to blame for this has made right decisions . Has the right to react like needs to light a fire in the clubhouse @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Past years we have been blaming Boone for losing stretches like this boone is not at all to blame for this has made right decisions . Has the right to react like needs to light a fire in the clubhouse

With the team quickly losing their lead in the American League East, fans are eager to see something change within this ball club. Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Yankees as they endure this tough patch. Fans want to see some fire from this club.

Brendan Riccardi @BrendanRiccardi @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Feel bad for him. Least of my worries. Meanwhile Cashman is holding Marwin and Abreu on the roster who make 0 real contributions to the team and leaving our young studs to rot in AAA. Fire Cashman. @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Feel bad for him. Least of my worries. Meanwhile Cashman is holding Marwin and Abreu on the roster who make 0 real contributions to the team and leaving our young studs to rot in AAA. Fire Cashman.

With the frustration, some fans are placing the blame on Yankees GM Brian Cashman. With Marwin Gonzalez and Albert Abreu not making much of an impact on the roster, fans think other options should be called up. Some are also calling for Cashman's job.

New York Yankees manager Aaoron Boone believes Giancarlo Stanton's return will help turn club around

The New York Yankees continue to lose their divisional lead. While this team has struggled, they haven't been at full strength. They have been without All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton since July 24. Stanton is getting ready to begin his minor league rehab assignment. Boone believes they can turn their season back around with the return of Giancarlo Stanton.

With the outfielder getting ready to return to the club, fans are questioning when he will be back.

cody @cptc0dy @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Emotion is better than quiet complacency, where is Giancarlo @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Emotion is better than quiet complacency, where is Giancarlo

The New York Yankees must be frustrated with how they have been playing recently. Boone knows exactly how good this New York team can be if they are playing up to their potential. In a division that includes the Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and the surprisingly-hot Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees can't afford to keep losing at this pace.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt