"Need this energy. Gotta be mad. Can't feel sorry for ourselves" - New York Yankees fans rally behind a visibly disappointed Aaron Boone slamming the desk during a press conference

The New York Yankees dropped another game Saturday afternoon to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have been struggling since the All-Star break after starting the season hot. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his frustration in an interview following yesterday's loss.
"The most upset we've seen Aaron Boonein a press conference during his five seasons as a Yankees manager" - Talkin' Yanks
The club is on the verge of being swept by Toronto going into Sunday. New York is 12-25 in their last 37 games. All-Star players like Aaron Judge have seen their bats go cold.
Aaron Boone appeared visibly upset while answering questions about the stretch New York has been on lately. Boone slammed his hand on the table in frustration. Some fans took to Twitter to express their joy at seeing their manager fired up.
With the team quickly losing their lead in the American League East, fans are eager to see something change within this ball club. Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Yankees as they endure this tough patch. Fans want to see some fire from this club.
With the frustration, some fans are placing the blame on Yankees GM Brian Cashman. With Marwin Gonzalez and Albert Abreu not making much of an impact on the roster, fans think other options should be called up. Some are also calling for Cashman's job.
New York Yankees manager Aaoron Boone believes Giancarlo Stanton's return will help turn club around
The New York Yankees continue to lose their divisional lead. While this team has struggled, they haven't been at full strength. They have been without All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton since July 24. Stanton is getting ready to begin his minor league rehab assignment. Boone believes they can turn their season back around with the return of Giancarlo Stanton.
With the outfielder getting ready to return to the club, fans are questioning when he will be back.
The New York Yankees must be frustrated with how they have been playing recently. Boone knows exactly how good this New York team can be if they are playing up to their potential. In a division that includes the Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and the surprisingly-hot Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees can't afford to keep losing at this pace.