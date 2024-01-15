"Need to sign both for life" "This team has aura already" - Juan Soto's surprise appearance during Gleyber Torres' stream excites Yankees fans

The New York Yankees have made a few significant signings in the offseason, following their disastrous MLB campaign last year. The arrival of former Padres All-Star slugger Juan Soto has created a buzz among fans of the Bronx Bombers.

Soto's potential pairing with Yankees MVP and captain Aaron Judge has the New York faithful excited about the team's offensive arsenal next season as the team hopes to bounce back after a forgettable year.

However, the three-time All-Star has got the Yankees fans enamored without even making an appearance in the iconic pinstripes. The 2019 World Series winner was on Facetime with Yankees star Gleybar Torres during his Twitch stream.

Although the fans were unable to make much of the conversation between the two Yankees players, they were over the moon with Soto's chemistry with players at his new club.

"Gleyber Torres on FaceTime with Juan Soto on his Twitch stream.. this is incredible."

Yankees fans cannot wait for spring training to start, with several fans believing that Soto's arrival has added a layer of personality and character to the team that has been missing in the last few years.

Several fans also urged lifetime contracts for both Soto and Torres, as they are set to be free agents after the 2024 season.

Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration for the Yankees

The Yankees agreed to one-year deals with all 10 of their arbitration-eligible players, including Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres, last week.

Soto's reported deal with the Yankees, a $31 million contract, surpassed Shohei Ohtani's $30 million contract to set a new record for the highest one-year contract for an arbitration-eligible player.

The 25-year-old slugger from the Dominican Republic was one of the very few bright sparks in a sluggish Padres lineup, leading the charts for most home runs for the club last season.

Torres also avoided arbitration after agreeing to a $14.2 million contract on Thursday last week. He registered 25 home runs for the Yankees, contributing to 68 RBIs, and 90 runs last season, making him the second-best Yankees hitter behind Aaron Judge.

