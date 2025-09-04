“Need to start playing better” - Freedie Freeman shares his thoughts about team performance after Dodgers' 3-0 loss vs. Pirates 

Consistency has seemed to evade the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent games, especially their lineup, which was shut out by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in a 3-0 loss.The Dodgers suffered their fourth loss in five games, which followed a strong four-game win streak. After scoring seven runs in Tuesday's 9-7 loss, the Dodgers left 10 runners on base, with seven of them in scoring position in Game 2.Dodgers batter Freddie Freeman who paces the team this season with a .297 average, reasserted the importance of staying consistent. He acknowledged that they couldn't carry on the momentum from the series opener. “We were feeling pretty good about our at-bats yesterday and the last few days, and obviously, we had the good at-bats getting on base today, we just did not get the hit today,” Freeman said via SportsNet LA. “The game of baseball is hard; the concept is easy. You can hit the ball, catch the ball, get the hits when you need to. We obviously didn't do that tonight, but we just got to move on to tomorrow,&quot; he added. In their last six losses, Los Angeles' batters have been shut out twice and put up just one run in three other games. That is quite unlike the star-studded roster that LA possesses. They started the game as the 16th-ranked offense in terms of runs scored since June 1. In the last 30 days, they have just 211 hits, which is the sixth-worst effort in the league. “We haven’t really put it together at all for a while now,” Freeman added. “So we need to start playing better.”Dave Roberts expects more urgency from his lineupDodgers manager Dave Roberts minced no words when saying his lineup needs to show the willingness to get better. “I do believe that the guys that we have in the room are capable of putting together consistent team at-bats of urgency from the first pitch on,” Roberts said via TheAthletic.com. “But at the end of the day, I’m sure our players are echoing the same message that we just got to get it done. I can talk about it as much as I want, but we've got to get it done. That’s just the bottom line.” The Dodgers have held onto the NL West lead as the San Diego Padres are currently on a four-game losing streak. More concerning, though, has been their 4-11 record against recent opponents under the .500 PCT.