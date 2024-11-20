"Need some work" - Jackson Holliday takes playful dig at wife Chloe's dive into blue waters during romantic beachy holiday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe are enjoying a tropical vacation. The couple is taking some time off from their busy lives to blow off some steam on the beautiful islands of Bora Bora.

Chloe often shares sweet moments with her husband on social media, and one of her posts on Tuesday captured a funny moment. In the clip, Chloe can be seen preparing to dive into the stunning blue ocean but ends up with a less-than-perfect execution.

Sharing the moment on her Instagram story, she humorously wrote:

"Sooo I forgot how to dive?????? It's also way higher than it looks btw."

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story

Jackson, standing nearby, is seen giggling at his wife's cute dive fail. He later reposted the clip on his own story with the caption:

"Need some work."

Jackson Holliday is coming off a mixed debut season in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. He had a tough start to the year, going 2-for-34 in 10 games with the team before being optioned to the Norfolk Tides on April 26.

Holliday improved his performance with the Tides, posting a .259 batting average with 20 doubles, 8 home runs, and 29 RBIs over 63 games. His strong showing earned him a recall to the Orioles on July 31.

Holliday finished the 2024 season with a .189 batting average, 5 home runs, 23 RBIs, and a .565 OPS.

Chloe Holliday shares beautiful moments from her vacation with her husband Jackson Holliday

On Tuesday, Chloe Holliday shared a post featuring images of herself and her husband, Jackson Holliday, enjoying the beautiful landscapes of Bora Bora. In some of the photos, the couple is seen posing by the ocean with a stunning view of Mount Otemanu in the background.

Jackson Holliday is seen wearing a blue short-sleeved button-up shirt with a tropical pattern, paired with white sneakers. Beside him, Chloe Holliday is wearing cream or light yellow sleeveless dress featuring cut-out details at the waist.

The couple has been together since their teenage years. They got engaged in December 2022 and married earlier this year, in January.

