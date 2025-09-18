"Needed to get going 3 months ago” - Mets fans take subtle jab at team after Juan Soto’s emphasizes on postseason amid fading playoff hopes

The New York Mets showed signs of life after winning the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to make it two consecutive wins. However, New York lost the following game 7-4 against the Padres on Thursday.

The Mets have lost eight of their last 10 games and hold a slender 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot. With the team in danger of slipping out of the postseason race, All-Star slugger Juan Soto delivered a rallying cry on Wednesday.

“We've got to get going today, we cannot wait for tomorrow," Soto said. "Tomorrow's going to be too late.”

Soto's words didn't impress the Mets fans, who have witnessed the team's slump since the All-Star break.

"But, today is too late."

"But, today is too late."

"They needed to get going 3 months ago."

"They needed to get going 3 months ago."

"It’s already too late."

"It's already too late."

"Someone tell the pitching to wake the fuck up, running out of time."

"Someone tell the pitching to wake the fuck up, running out of time."

"Team doesn't show up in the late innings...pitching staff is still a mess. The offense shows up 1 game per series."

"Team doesn't show up in the late innings...pitching staff is still a mess. The offense shows up 1 game per series."

While the Mets are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, Juan Soto has turned around his sluggish start to the season since the All-Star break. During Wednesday's loss, Soto smashed his 41st home run of the season, tying his career-high tally from last season with the New York Yankees.

However, the All-Star outfielder downplayed it's importance, saying it didn't help the team win the contest.

"I mean it's good but we just didn't accomplish the mission, so it doesn't matter for me," Soto said.

Juan Soto praised Padres flamethrower after intense at-bat

The superstar slugger got the Mets inches of tying the game after he smoked a 102.6 mph heater off Mason Miller in the seventh inning. However, Soto failed to keep it inside the foul pole.

“I knew it had enough power to go out,” Soto said. “Just didn’t know how long it was going to stay fair.”

Soto also praised the Padres flamethrower, who was consistently hitting the 102 mph mark.

"He’s pretty good,” said Soto. “His fastball is one of the best I’ve ever faced in my life.”

With the series on the line, Soto and the Mets will hope to lift their game in the decider on Thursday.

