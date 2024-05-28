Negro League statistics to be officially added to MLB database, several records to change

Long have fans and players been rallying for Major League Baseball to incorporate the Negro Leagues' statistics into MLB's record books. Those rallying for the incorporation believe some of these players deserved to be looked at in the same light as those fortunate to be able to make the big leagues.

Well, on Wednesday, those players and fans will get their wish. When the statistic officially merges, legendary slugger Josh Gibson will hold the league's top batting average with .372.

Gibson will overtake Ty Cobb, who has held the record since retiring in 1926. However, this is not the only record that Gibson will hold after Wednesday.

Gibson will also be the leader in slugging percentage (.718), OPS (1.177), and the all-time single-season records in each of the following categories as well. Not only was Gibson one of the best Negro Leagues hitters, he was one of the best hitters, period.

Josh Gibson will not be the only Negro League player that receives attention when statistics are merged

Jackie Robinson - Los Angeles Dodgers Statue (Image via USA Today)

While much of the attention will be on Josh Gibson when the statistics merge on Wednesday, he will not be the only one. Multiple Negro League players will make their way to the record book, including Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Jackie Robinson.

After Wednesday, Robinson will now have 49 more hits, coming from his time with the Kansas City Monarchs. He will now have 1,567 hits to his credit throughout his career.

The flamethrower Satchel Paige will also get some love. After Wednesday, he will hold the third-best single-season ERA of 1.01. He did this during the 1944 season with the Monarchs.

While it has been a long process, it is great to see these players finally getting their accolades.

