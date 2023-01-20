After signing with the San Diego Padres, Nelson Cruz will play in Major League Baseball for a total of 19 seasons. After the Washington Nationals turned down a mutual option of $16 million, Cruz became a free agent in November.

The Nationals agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2023 with the seven-time All-Star in March. He was anticipated to give Washington's lineup extra power at the top as the team sought to turn things around after two unsuccessful seasons following their 2019 World Series victory.

Cruz, 42, had a 2022 batting line of 234 (.314) (.651) in 124 games. He is now the general manager of the World Baseball Classic squad representing the Dominican Republic.

"They got one of the best sluggers over the past decade-and-a-half at a reasonable rate," Jon Heyman of the New York Post said.

MLB pundits believe that, given Cruz's experience in the league and the potent roster that the Padres have assembled this season, the deal was a no-miss for them, as the Padres wouldn't just increase their squad depth but bring in a player who can also lead and teach the rest of the unit with the backing of 18 seasons played at the highest level of the sport.

Nelson Cruz joins a fiery Padres squad

After undergoing offseason eye surgery to treat inflammation, he was willing to accept a significant discount in order to pursue a World Series championship with old teammates Machado and Soto.

At the very least, Nelson Cruz will serve as the Padres' main designated hitter for left-handed pitchers. Matt Carpenter, who just agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract, will likely serve as the primary DH against right-handed pitchers, and his versatility may allow Cruz more playing time.

It is anticipated that Cruz will have a favorable impact on a young athlete like Fernando Tatis Jr. The seasoned newcomer overcame a 2013 PED suspension to reclaim his position as a beloved teammate and leader.

Machado and Soto each pushed their respective clubs to sign Cruz throughout the summer. With Cruz serving as player-general manager for the Dominican World Baseball Classic team, all three will now play together for San Diego and the club.

