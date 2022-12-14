Nestor Cortes hit up his pal and teammate Aaron Judge during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game a week ago. Cortes was animated to meet his longtime friend in the Bay Area. He wanted to ask Judge that one elusive question that the rest of the people also wanted to know about, but instead he just kept throwing some pointers towards the big man.

Cortes wound up being a part of Aaron Judge's group at the game. He stood on the field prior to the match next to the MVP for 2022, who was supporting Mike Evans. This came after Evans wore his No. 99 jersey earlier in the season.

"I had no idea to be honest. I was trying to throw little pointers to see if he could give me anything" - sportskeeda_mlb

Now that the outfielder has committed to playing for the New York Yankees, everything seems to be falling into place. Judge blasted 62 home runs and 131 RBIs as part of a 311/.425/.686 line. His tally of home runs broke both American League and Yankees' single-season records.

Nestor Cortes and Aaron Judge reunited

Nestor Cortes emphasized the significance of the slugger's leadership as well. Although Cortes has not discussed his ideas with Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone, or Brian Cashman. However, the pitcher is aware that his suggestion has support in the New York team's locker room.

Like every New York Yankees player, Nestor Cortes is aware that success is taken for granted in the city. "The focus will now be on obtaining a championship ring," he said while expressing his pleasure at Judge's comeback.

"I’m asking for a friend" - Cortes_1210

Judge's signature is only the first step. Since their victory over the Phillies in 2009, the Yankees have not claimed a World Series title. The Yankees were defeated by the Astros in the ALCS despite winning 99 games during the regular season. After paying a significant sum for Judge, the organization expects him to perform in 2023.

Throughout the regular season, the four-time All-Star led the Yankees' offense. His 2022 campaign will go down in baseball history as one of the best ever. Last season, Judge led MLB in practically every significant offensive stat, including home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, and OPS. Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes are optimistic that 2023 will be the year that the baseball team finally makes it to the World Series after a 13-year absence.

