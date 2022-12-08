Every player in the New York Yankees clubhouse will be relieved to have Aaron Judge return next season. Judge is without a doubt the leader of this team both on and off the field. The 2022 American League MVP re-signed with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract on Wednesday.

The team's roster will be ecstatic to hear that Judge is returning to the Bronx. Fan favorite Nestor Cortes was one of the first to comment on the return of the Yankees slugger. He said:

"Having Aaron Judge back sets us up for something big...hopefully we come with the ring"

Cortes was speaking courtside at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. He was in attendance to watch the New York Knicks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 113-89.

"Nestor Cortes in the house He reacts to Aaron Judge re-signing @Cortes_1210 | @Yankees | @nyknicks" - Knicks on MSG

Like all New York Yankees players, Cortes understands that winning is expected in the Big Apple. He mentioned his excitement at Judge returning but emphasized that the focus will now be on winning a championship ring.

Signing Judge is just the first step. The Yankees have not won a World Series since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. After winning 99 games over the season, the Yankees lost out to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. After shelling out big-money for the superstar, the organization will expect Judge to deliver in 2023.

The four-time All-Star carried the Yankees offense during the regular season. His 2022 season will be remembered as one of the greatest in modern day baseball. Judge led MLB in almost every major offensive category last season, including home runs, RBIs, runs OBP and OPS.

New York Yankees Nestor Cortes and Aaron Judge were both selected to the 2021 All-Star Game

AL All-Star Aaron Judge looks during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium

The Yankees are expected to make Judge the club's captain this coming season. It is a prestigious title and a signal that that he will be called on to lead this team over the coming years.

"Is Aaron Judge the next @Yankees Captain? @JackCurryYES believes so." - YES Network

Judge has earned the respect of the clubhouse. He has won nearly every offensive accolade available and is also one of the highest earning players in the league. The only thing missing over his illustrious career is the coveted World Series title.

Judge is hoping that 2023 will be the year the club can break its 13 year World Series drought.

