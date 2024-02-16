Nestor Cortes Injury Update: Yankees flamethrower eyeing return to action at the beginning of 2024 season, expected to pitch in team's exhibition game

Nestor Cortes has an important role to play in the upcoming 2024 season, not only for the Yankees but also for his career. After being limited to only 12 starts in the previous year due to a shoulder injury, fans and experts alike are hoping for a bounce-back season from the pitcher.

MLB journalist Bryan Hoch has shed some light on Cortes' progress. According to Hoch, Cortes has been actively pitching since December and appears to be on track to start the season for New York.

“Nestor Cortes has been throwing since Dec. 3 and said that he expects to be ready for the beginning of the season. He’s lined up to pitch one of the Mexico City games, but that will depend on how he’s bouncing back,” via Bryan Hoch on X.

Hoch also mentioned another Yankee pitcher, Carlos Rodon, who is also hoping to make a comeback after struggling with a 6.85 ERA in the 2023 season.

“Also said Carlos Rodón touched 97 mph the other day; Rodón was around 92 last spring.”

Nestor Cortes’ preparation for 2024 season

Last season, Nestor Cortes made 12 starts with a 4.97 ERA, pitching only 63.1 innings. Despite being a former All-Star, he was unable to form a strong pair with the reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole. However, Cortes can be a reliable ace in the Yankees' rotation if he stays healthy.

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner shared an update on Cortes' performance on X.

“Nestor Cortes said his velocity is around 90-92, which is where his fastball usually sits during the season. So far, he's felt zero soreness in between his throwing sessions,” via Chris Kirschner on X.

Additionally, this year, New York has another All-Star, Marcus Stroman, who is ready to lead alongside Cole and Co. A healthy Cortes will further strengthen the Yankees' chances of making it to the postseason.

