Nestor Cortes Jr. called out by Red Sox analyst after bold Yankees-over-Dodgers World Series claim

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers were the two best baseball teams last season. However, when the two teams met in the Fall Classic, the Dodgers beat the Yankees to claim an eighth World Series title.

The Dodgers won the series 4-1 and were the better team throughout the series in October. However, former Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. thinks otherwise. Cortes Jr. who was used as a reliever in the thrilling Game 1 loss, claimed the Yankees were the better team and should've won three games after Game 5.

"But at the end of the day, we were the better team," Cortes said. "I see it that way, and I'm sure everybody in that clubhouse sees it that way. The reality (could have been) going back to LA leading 3-2."

Cortes Jr.'s comments have not gone down well with the baseball fraternity. The former Yankees pitcher has been criticized for his comments on social media. Boston Red Sox analyst Jarred Carrabis flamed the All-Star pitcher for his outlandish take.

"If we won all the games that we lost, we win that series five games to none. We were the better team when you think about it like that," Carrabis wrote on X.

Nestor Cortes Jr. had an underwhelming year with the Yankees in 2024, posting a 9-10 record. He didn't fare any better in the postseason and will be remembered for conceding a walk-off grandslam to Freddie Freeman in Game 1 of the World Series.

He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that saw All-Star closer Devin Williams arrive in New York in December 2024.

Nestor Cortes Jr. credits Dodgers after outlandish remark on Yankees

While Nestor Cortes Jr.'s claims of the Yankees being the better team in the Fall Classic has caught the eye, the former Yankees starter did give the Dodgers credit for their win.

"It didn't happen that way and they deserve all the credit in the world, they won the World Series," Cortes said. "At the moment, they showed they were the better team."

After the heartbreak of last October, the Yankees have made several additions to the lineup. However, they will be without the offensive production of Juan Soto, who signed for cross-town rivals New York Mets in the offseason.

The Dodgers have not rested on their laurels either, making several high-profile signings in the offseason, headlined by the arrival of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

While the Dodgers are expected to make another run at the World Series later this year, it'll be interesting to see if the Yankees could cope without Soto and give fans a rematch of last year's World Series later in October.

