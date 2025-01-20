Nestor Cortes Jr. and pregnant wife Alondra share romantic moment grooving to music together

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. has been married to his wife Alondra Esteras Russy since November 2023. The couple got engaged during the 2022 all-star break. On Jan. 8, Cortes and his wife announced they were expecting a baby boy.

On Saturday, he shared an Instagram story, showing the couple grooving to music. Alondra wore an off-shoulder maxi dress while her husband sported a casual white shirt and pants. As Cortes opted for a white sneaker, his wife wore heels.

Screenshot of Nestor Cortes Jr.'s Instagram story (Source - Instagram/nestorcortes12)

Alondra regularly updates fans about her personal life. Her latest Instagram posts were snaps from her babymoon in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rican vacation.

Cortes' wife shared a 16-reel post from the Puerto Rican vacation on Jan. 11. The Brewers pitcher was not in any of the snaps or videos of the post as most of them were food-related.

Alondra revealed they were on a babymoon through two Instagram posts. The first one was posted on Tuesday, followed by the second the next day. The posts showed the couple engaging in multiple activities, ranging from golfing, enjoying different cuisines and dancing.

As for Cortes' professional career, he landed in Milwaukee after the Yankees traded him and Caleb Durbin for relief pitcher Devin Williams on Dec. 13. His final appearance in Pinstripes was in Game 1 of the World Series against the LA Dodgers, which ended in misery as Freddie Freeman scored a walk-off home run.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and Alondra's baby reveal received heartfelt responses from MLB wives

On Jan. 8, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Alondra shared a two-snap, one-video gender reveal Instagram post. Wives of MLB stars from different teams congratulated him and his wife.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley, Luis Severino's spouse Rosmaly and Michael King's better half Sheila wrote congratulatory comments.

"Oh my gosh!!!! Just shed a tear, so excited for you," Ashley commented.

"Congratulations my queen 😍 😍 😍 May God give you a healthy son 💙 💙 💙," Rosmaly wrote in Spanish.

"Congrats you two!!!!! 🥲💙💙💙," Sheila commented.

Comments section of the Instagram post (image credit: instagram/alondraestrerasrussy)

Rodon, Severino and King were former teammates of Cortes. Rodon is with the Yankees, Severino signed a record-breaking $67,000,000 deal with the Athletics and King is one of the starting pitchers of the San Diego Padres.

