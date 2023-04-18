When Shohei Ohtani's one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels expires at the end of this season, he will become one of the most sought-after players in history.

The 28-year old already has a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP Award, and multiple All-Star designations. He also became the first player in history to record 100 strikeouts alongside 100 or more RBIs.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Today Shohei Ohtani, the greatest two-way player since the Sultan of Swat, takes center stage in the Bronx against 100 years ago today, Babe Ruth hit the 1st home run in Yankee Stadium history.Today Shohei Ohtani, the greatest two-way player since the Sultan of Swat, takes center stage in the Bronx against @TheJudge44 & the @Yankees 100 years ago today, Babe Ruth hit the 1st home run in Yankee Stadium history.Today Shohei Ohtani, the greatest two-way player since the Sultan of Swat, takes center stage in the Bronx against @TheJudge44 & the @Yankees. https://t.co/wqs8V6XKKM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"100 years ago today, Babe Ruth hit the 1st home run in Yankee Stadium history. Today Shohei Ohtani, the greatest two-way player since the Sultan of Swat, takes center stage in the Bronx against @TheJudge44 & the @Yankees" - MLB

However, the question of where the Japanese superstar will decide to lay his roots down next continues to be a topic of great debate among baseball fans.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, writer Greg Joyce tested the waters by trying to determine what New York Yankees players thought of Ohtani coming to their team.

Nestor Cortes, who signed a $3.2 million extension this offseason, had a career-best season, posting an ERA of 2.44 and a record of 12-4. Speaking on the prospect of Shohei Ohtani signing with the Bombers, Cortes said:

"“That would be great for us if we were able to land him, but he’s going to be really expensive, so we’ll see how that turns out.” - Nestor Cortes

Cortes made no bones about the fact that Shohei Ohtani's new deal will be eye-wateringly expensive, even for one of the MLB's richest teams.

Although Ohtani is making $30 million this season with the Los Angeles Angels, he could easily draw offers of up to $500 million for a long-term deal.

Several teams have emerged as frontrunners in the Ohtani sweepstakes. MLB analyst Jon Heyman believes the star will likely remain on the West Coast, potentially opting to suit up for the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

Shohei Ohtani needs to focus on 2023 before 2024

True to form, Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pitchers so far in 2023.

While his team has not made the postseason since 2014, Ohtani's personal career with the team has been nothing short of spectacular.

While it does indeed look likely that Shoih Ohtani's days with the Angels are numbered, a good 2023 run could make the possibility of sticking around more appealing.

We will see how the season progresses and what the future brings for Ohtani. One thing is for sure, it will involve a big-money deal.

Poll : 0 votes