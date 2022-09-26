"Nestor was Nastyyyy tonight" "Ace. Should be game 1 starter. Anybody who still thinks it should be Cole can argue with a wall" - New York Yankees fans commend Nestor Cortes after one-hitter against the Red Sox

Nestor Cortes Jr. is now the New York Yankees' ace. That's, at least, what the majority of Yankees fans will say in comparison to their number-one pitcher, Gerrit Cole. Cortes has displayed, time and again, the quality that fans praise him for.

The lefty pitched six innings of no-run ball while giving up just one base hit, two walks, and five strikeouts in the rain-shortened game against the Boston Red Sox.

With the win against the Red Sox, Cortes pushed his season record to 11-4 across 27 starts while reducing his ERA to 2.56. Gerrit Cole's recent struggles have certainly brought up questions as to who the real ace in the Yankees' lineup is. Nestor Cortes, of course, has endeared himself to the Yankee faithful.

Nestor Cortes Jr.'s magical season

Apart from his humorous personality, sick mustache, and funky delivery on the mound, Nestor Cortes Jr. has certainly turned heads this year.

If not for a midseason injury and other American League pitchers lighting up the season, Cortes could have certainly been considered in the AL Cy Young race. Cortes is carrying a 1.80 ERA in his four starts this month and has led the Yankees rotation in this category. The lefty hurler also has 151 strikeouts to his name across the same number of innings pitched this year.

The Yankees have had trouble with pitching rotations in the postseason, especially after Gerrit Cole's disastrous showing last year. With Cortes in two and performing admirably for the 27-time World Champions, it will certainly be a debate about who the number one Yankees pitcher will be come playoff time.

